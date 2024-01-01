$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - $87.56 /Wk
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - $87.56 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,849KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2HC754004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13003
- Mileage 98,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla blends high tech with high style while also still maintaining Toyota's legendary reliability. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This sedan has 98,849 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. The top of the line 2017 Toyota Corolla SE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated wipers, automatic air conditioning, sport semi-leather heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Toyota Corolla