2017 Toyota Corolla

Automatic w/rear view camera, heated seats, adaptive cruise control/pre-collision/lane departure alert, climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/ aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, windshield wiper de-icer, block heater, trip computer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 se