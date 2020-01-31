Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!



Compare at $17158 - Our Live Market Price is just $16498!



With class leading standard safety features, excellent fuel economy, and smart technology, the world's best selling car, the 2017 Toyota Corolla, continues to be the one to beat in the compact car segment. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This sedan has 60,759 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Corolla's trim level is LE Upgrade Package. The newest model of the historically famous Corolla, the 2017 Toyota Corolla LE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. This upgrade package includes a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels and a leather wrapped steering wheels. You will also get a 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors, comfortable premium fabric heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control.



