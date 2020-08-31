Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

30,405 KM

Details Description Features

$14,569

+ tax & licensing
$14,569

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO | AIR | SAFETY SENSE

2017 Toyota Corolla

AUTO | AIR | SAFETY SENSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,569

+ taxes & licensing

30,405KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5782836
  Stock #: 200527
  VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC942522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200527
  • Mileage 30,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic, air conditioning, Lane Departure, Forward collision warning, power group, heated mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, trip computer and traction control. What great value. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. LE, CE

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

