2017 Toyota Corolla

96,335 KM

Details Description Features

$16,655

+ tax & licensing
$16,655

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE SUNROOF LEATHER TRIM

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE SUNROOF LEATHER TRIM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,655

+ taxes & licensing

96,335KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5782839
  Stock #: 200573
  VIN: 2T1BURHE3HC812668

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 200573
  Mileage 96,335 KM

Vehicle Description

SE Upgrade Package w/sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats steering, premium alloys, adaptive lane departure warning/pre-collision system, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, rear spoiler, climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, windshield wiper de-icer, trip computer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

