2017 Toyota Corolla

75,281 KM

$12,652

+ tax & licensing
$12,652

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LANE DEPARTURE | PRE-COLLISION

2017 Toyota Corolla

LANE DEPARTURE | PRE-COLLISION,

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,652

+ taxes & licensing

75,281KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6537049
  Stock #: 210083
  VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC758818

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 75,281 KM

Vehicle Description

AWESOME FUEL ECONOMY !! Sporty 6-Speed manual with all the safety features: Lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, power group, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, heated mirrors, trip computer and traction control. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, CE

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

