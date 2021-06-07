Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

60,024 KM

Details Description Features

$14,324

+ tax & licensing
$14,324

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOY WHEELS

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,324

+ taxes & licensing

60,024KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7257596
  Stock #: 210567
  VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC803703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 210567
  • Mileage 60,024 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOYS and a super fun 6-speed manual shift. Finished in Falcon Gray metallic with black & blue trimmed heated leather seats, sunroof, 17'' alloy wheels, chrome tipped exhaust, rear spoiler, front and rear LED lights, heated leather wrapped steering, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera, climate control, power group, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, trip computer, sport mode, windshield wiper de-icer, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, SE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

