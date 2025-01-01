$30,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH4HS518424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10099A
- Mileage 82,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 162,270 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 41,728 KM $75,998 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE 24,600 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2017 Toyota Highlander