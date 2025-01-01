Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Highlander

82,325 KM

Details Features

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12952346

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12952346
  2. 12952346
  3. 12952346
  4. 12952346
  5. 12952346
  6. 12952346
  7. 12952346
  8. 12952346
  9. 12952346
  10. 12952346
  11. 12952346
  12. 12952346
  13. 12952346
  14. 12952346
  15. 12952346
  16. 12952346
  17. 12952346
  18. 12952346
  19. 12952346
  20. 12952346
  21. 12952346
  22. 12952346
  23. 12952346
  24. 12952346
  25. 12952346
  26. 12952346
Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJZRFH4HS518424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10099A
  • Mileage 82,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE 162,270 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Expedition Max Platinum for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Expedition Max Platinum 41,728 KM $75,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE 24,600 KM $40,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2017 Toyota Highlander