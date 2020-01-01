2017 Toyota Highlander

8 Passenger all wheel drive w/rear view camera, dual zone air conditioning, adaptive cruise control/lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system, alloy wheels, tinted glass, AM/FM /CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat