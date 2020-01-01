Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD 8 PASSENGER REAR CAM LOADEDAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$31,955

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,995KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4408590
  • Stock #: 191131
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFHXHS479570
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

8 Passenger all wheel drive w/rear view camera, dual zone air conditioning, adaptive cruise control/lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system, alloy wheels, tinted glass, AM/FM /CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

