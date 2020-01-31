Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!



Compare at $33798 - Our Live Market Price is just $32498!



The Toyota Highlander is a comfortable and competent SUV with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 49,232 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Highlander's trim level is LE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander LE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include electronic speed sensing steering, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, a 6.1 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, manual air conditioning with separate rear controls, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $218.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.