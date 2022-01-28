Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

59,725 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 with Sunroof

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD V6 with Sunroof

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,725KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8172889
  Stock #: AA417
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS392503

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 59,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean 2017 Highlander XLE AWD with two sets of tires included.Well equipped with leather, heated seats, sunroof, back up camera and much more. Come see why the Highlander is one of the best rated SUVs in its class!
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.flipped.caAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year

www.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

