2017 Toyota Highlander

25,654 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

SE AWD | LEATHER | 19 ALLOYS | NAV

2017 Toyota Highlander

SE AWD | LEATHER | 19 ALLOYS | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8553704
  Stock #: 220565
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH5HS405713

  Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Stock # 220565
  Mileage 25,654 KM

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. Top features include front bucket seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

