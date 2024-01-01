$18,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKBRFU6H3550007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U9807
- Mileage 111,528 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
