$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,860KM
VIN 2T3RFREV6HW549708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!
Compare at $21625 - Our Price is just $20995!
With a roomy interior, sleek styling, sharp handling, and top notch safety technology, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 has the optimum combination of features, space and utility in a small crossover. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 109,860 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as upgraded aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front power bucket seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensor, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $388.84 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Toyota RAV4