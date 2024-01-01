Menu
The pioneer of the small SUV, Toyota has once again redefined the segment with the sleek and roomy 2017 Toyota RAV4. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Manotick. 

The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 124,019 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our RAV4s trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.

2017 Toyota RAV4

124,019 KM

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
124,019KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV3HW339244

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,019 KM

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!

The pioneer of the small SUV, Toyota has once again redefined the segment with the sleek and roomy 2017 Toyota RAV4. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 124,019 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward collision alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Myers Manotick Dodge
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Collision Warning

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2017 Toyota RAV4