<p>Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV thats perfect for everyday adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid, now available at 613 Rides. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with black leather seats, perfect for families and road trips alike. Powered by a 2.5L I4 hybrid engine, this RAV4 offers impressive fuel economy and a smooth, quiet ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather condition. This RAV4 has a total of 158,208km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and longevity.</p><p>This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated front seats and power-adjustable mirrors to the premium sound system, youll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is also a priority, with features like lane departure assist, automatic headlights, and a rearview camera, you can drive with peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid:</p><ol><li><strong>Hybrid Technology:</strong> Experience the benefits of a hybrid powertrain, offering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising performance.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a cozy and comfortable drive, even on chilly days, with the heated seats and steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the all-wheel drive system that provides superior traction and stability.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2017 Toyota RAV4

158,208 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE HYBRID

12255988

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE HYBRID

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMRJREV1HD117216

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,208 KM

Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV that's perfect for everyday adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid, now available at 613 Rides. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with black leather seats, perfect for families and road trips alike. Powered by a 2.5L I4 hybrid engine, this RAV4 offers impressive fuel economy and a smooth, quiet ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather condition. This RAV4 has a total of 158,208km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and longevity.

This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated front seats and power-adjustable mirrors to the premium sound system, you'll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is also a priority, with features like lane departure assist, automatic headlights, and a rearview camera, you can drive with peace of mind.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid:

  1. Hybrid Technology: Experience the benefits of a hybrid powertrain, offering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising performance.
  2. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy a cozy and comfortable drive, even on chilly days, with the heated seats and steering wheel.
  3. Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
  4. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the premium sound system.
  5. All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the all-wheel drive system that provides superior traction and stability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

08X7
B-A
M-0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

613 Rides

+16135140544

2017 Toyota RAV4