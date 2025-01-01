$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE HYBRID
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and efficient SUV that's perfect for everyday adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid, now available at 613 Rides. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with black leather seats, perfect for families and road trips alike. Powered by a 2.5L I4 hybrid engine, this RAV4 offers impressive fuel economy and a smooth, quiet ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather condition. This RAV4 has a total of 158,208km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and longevity.
This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated front seats and power-adjustable mirrors to the premium sound system, you'll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is also a priority, with features like lane departure assist, automatic headlights, and a rearview camera, you can drive with peace of mind.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid:
- Hybrid Technology: Experience the benefits of a hybrid powertrain, offering exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising performance.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy a cozy and comfortable drive, even on chilly days, with the heated seats and steering wheel.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the premium sound system.
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the all-wheel drive system that provides superior traction and stability.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
