2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
165,469KM
VIN 2T3RFREV3HW608214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning
The pioneer of the small SUV, Toyota has once again redefined the segment with the sleek and roomy 2017 Toyota RAV4. This 2017 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 is designed to help you make the most of every moment thanks to its responsive handling, striking sporty design, and a premium interior that features state-of-the art features. The dramatic and sporty exterior design will captivate you from headlamp to tail light. The spacious and versatile interior features premium materials and a long list of intuitive technologies for driver and passengers alike.This SUV has 165,469 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Generously equipped and well built, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE comes standard with features such as upgraded aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power windows, power door locks, 6.1 inch audio display, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, 6 speaker stereo, backup camera, heated front power bucket seats, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning and a smart array of safety features such as forward and rear collision alert, blind spot sensor, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
4.071 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
2017 Toyota RAV4