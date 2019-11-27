Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD LEATHER NAV SUNROOF ONLY 28,000 KM LOA

2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD LEATHER NAV SUNROOF ONLY 28,000 KM LOA

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,992

  • 28,803KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4382412
  • Stock #: 191121
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV8HW661209
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 28,000 KM! Limited AWD w/leather interior, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, power liftgate, heated seats steering, adaptive cruise control/lane departure assist/blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, differential lock, front/rear park assist, trailer hitch, JBL audio AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Sport/Eco mode, memory seat, windshield washer de-icer, traction control, rear cargo cover, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, 4x4

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • JBL Sound System
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Send A Message