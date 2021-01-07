Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

36,104 KM

Details Description Features

$26,858

+ tax & licensing
$26,858

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE STARTER

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE STARTER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,858

+ taxes & licensing

36,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6475117
  • Stock #: 210009
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV9HW660348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 36,000 KMS! Exceptionally clean AWD w/remote starter, Blind Spot Detection System, Pre-collision System, Lane Departure Alert, heated seats, power liftgate, rear view camera, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, leather wrapped steering, 17'' alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, roof rails, cargo cover, Sport/Eco modes, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, XLE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

