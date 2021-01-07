2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Only 36,000 KMS! Exceptionally clean AWD w/remote starter, Blind Spot Detection System, Pre-collision System, Lane Departure Alert, heated seats, power liftgate, rear view camera, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, leather wrapped steering, 17'' alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, roof rails, cargo cover, Sport/Eco modes, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 . awd, 4wd, XLE
