2017 Toyota RAV4

59,401 KM

$21,452

+ tax & licensing
$21,452

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE | LANE DEPARTURE | COLLISION PRE-WARNING | HEA

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE | LANE DEPARTURE | COLLISION PRE-WARNING | HEA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,452

+ taxes & licensing

59,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537058
  • Stock #: 210077
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4HW376061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 59,000 KM!!! Super clean and very well appointed: Heated seats, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, adaptive cruise control, roof rails, tinted glass, power group, air conditioning, windshield wiper de-icer, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco modes, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

