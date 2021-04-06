Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

138,724 KM

$24,326

+ tax & licensing
$24,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Hybrid XLE AWD HYBRID | BLIND SPOT | SUNROOF | PRE-COLLISION

Hybrid XLE AWD HYBRID | BLIND SPOT | SUNROOF | PRE-COLLISION

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$24,326

+ taxes & licensing

138,724KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6980402
  Stock #: 210355
  VIN: JTMRJREV1HD063531

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 210355
  Mileage 138,724 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VALIE !!! Very well equipped AWD HYBRID finished in Galactic Aqua Blue with Blind Spot Detection System, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, power liftgate, heated seats, sunroof, leather wrapped steering, rear view camera, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, fog lights, Sport/Eco/EV mode, rain sensing wipers, traction control, roof rails, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RAV4 is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE, HYBRID

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

