2017 Toyota RAV4

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
GREAT VALIE !!! Very well equipped AWD HYBRID finished in Galactic Aqua Blue with Blind Spot Detection System, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, power liftgate, heated seats, sunroof, leather wrapped steering, rear view camera, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, fog lights, Sport/Eco/EV mode, rain sensing wipers, traction control, roof rails, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This RAV4 is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE, HYBRID
