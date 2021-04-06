2017 Toyota RAV4

$24,326 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 7 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6980402

6980402 Stock #: 210355

210355 VIN: JTMRJREV1HD063531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210355

Mileage 138,724 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.