2017 Toyota RAV4

43,299 KM

Details Description Features

$22,524

$22,524

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

LE AWD | REMOTE START | PRE COLLISION

LE AWD | REMOTE START | PRE COLLISION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,524

43,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7257602
  • Stock #: 210548
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2HW574798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210548
  • Mileage 43,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, low KMS and well equipped AWD with remote starter, heated seats, rear view camera, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, differential lock, roof rails, tinted glass, power group, air conditioning, auto on/off headlamps, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco modes, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Hubcaps
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

