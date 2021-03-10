Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

90,252 KM

Details Description Features

$36,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger AWD LTD LEATHER ROOF NAVI JBL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger AWD LTD LEATHER ROOF NAVI JBL

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 6702419
  2. 6702419
  3. 6702419
  4. 6702419
  5. 6702419
  6. 6702419
  7. 6702419
  8. 6702419
  9. 6702419
  10. 6702419
  11. 6702419
Contact Seller

$36,450

+ taxes & licensing

90,252KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6702419
  • Stock #: 169386
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC5HS169386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 90,252 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2017 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 65,315 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sp...
 74,556 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 24,376 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory