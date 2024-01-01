Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Toyota Tacoma

149,901 KM

Details Description

$33,854

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11523855
  2. 11523855
  3. 11523855
$33,854

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,901KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN5HX081828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241146
  • Mileage 149,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$33,854

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Toyota Tacoma