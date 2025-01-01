Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

75,371 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

12894728

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
75,371KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4HX026942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65646A
  • Mileage 75,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
