2017 Toyota Tacoma

37,646 KM

$42,585

$42,585
+ tax & licensing
SR5 V6 | NEW ARRIVAL | HTD SEATS | TRUCK CAP

37,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8166397
  • Stock #: 220051
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN3HX027337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,646 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Well equipped and finished in Barcelona Red Metallic with alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering, heated seats, tow package, matching truck cap, rear camera, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, tinted windows, Sirius XM radio, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

