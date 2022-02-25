$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Toyota Tacoma
2017 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357757
- Stock #: 22-0201A
- VIN: 5TFSZ5AN8HX073514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,071 KM
Vehicle Description
A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,071 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, the 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8