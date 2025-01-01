$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 PLUS PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
390,000KM
VIN 5TFUY5F12HX624005
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 390,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels
The 2017 Toyota Tundra has immense truck talent with its smooth V8 engines, roomy interiors, safety technology, and record for durability. This 2017 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Toyota Tundra has an aggressive and commanding exterior while also having a premium and sophisticated interior. With its powerful drivetrains, good fuel economy, impressive payloads, and roomy interior the 2017 Toyota Tundra proves a full-size pickup truck can have it all. Style and comfort aren't scarce in this pickup truck, with limited and platinum models offering premium options and features.This 4X4 pickup has 390,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. The SR5 Plus trim oh the 2017 Toyota Tundra offers a nice blend of features and value to this truck. You get a maximum payload of 1500 pounds, tow hitch with sway control, brake controller, aluminum wheels, sliding rear window, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite radio with a 7 inch screen, USB and Bluetooth compatibility, cruise control, air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, low tire pressure warning, back up camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
