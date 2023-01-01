Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

140,352 KM

Details Description

$19,958

+ tax & licensing
$19,958

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack AWD| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| 18-IN ALLOYS

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack AWD| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| 18-IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,958

+ taxes & licensing

140,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536504
  • Stock #: 231403
  • VIN: 3VWH17AU9HM517717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,352 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

