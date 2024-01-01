$19,824+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE | BLIND SPOT | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,824
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,330 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 80,000 KMS!! COMFORTLINE W/ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY AND 16-IN ALLOYS!! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering & shifter, keyless entry w/ push start, power seats, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
