ONLY 80,000 KMS!! COMFORTLINE W/ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY AND 16-IN ALLOYS!! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering & shifter, keyless entry w/ push start, power seats, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

80,330 KM

Details Description

$19,824

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | BLIND SPOT | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER

2017 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE | BLIND SPOT | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,824

+ taxes & licensing

80,330KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU3HM035959

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,330 KM

ONLY 80,000 KMS!! COMFORTLINE W/ CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY AND 16-IN ALLOYS!! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, leather-wrapped steering & shifter, keyless entry w/ push start, power seats, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,824

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Volkswagen Golf