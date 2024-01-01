$14,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen COMFORTLINE| 5-SPEED| PANOROOF| LEATHER|BLIND SPOT
$14,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241135
- Mileage 165,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded 5-Speed manual Comfortline Sportwagen w/ Connectivity package incl. premium panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
