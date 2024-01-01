Menu
Loaded 5-Speed manual Comfortline Sportwagen w/ Connectivity package incl. premium panoramic sunroof, heated leather seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Volkswagen Golf

165,725 KM

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
165,725KM
VIN 3VWA17AU7HM502232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241135
  • Mileage 165,725 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

