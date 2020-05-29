Menu
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline with winter wheels incl

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline with winter wheels incl

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

Contact Seller

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,409KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5067417
  • Stock #: 2241A
  • VIN: 3VWA17AU9HM501504
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

Fresh trade. Great value and loaded with options:
Bluetooth
Backup camera
Power windows
Power mirrors
Cruise control
Heated seats
Climate control
Keyless entry and more!

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Mazda!

Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why most people buy from Barrhaven Mazda. Our state of the art facility is sure to make your automotive buying experience that much more memorable.

All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report and our 135 point safety inspection by certified mechanics. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship.

No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. To apply right now for financing use this link: Get approved!!

Can't find what your looking for?? Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613-656-6536) or stop by the dealership. We are located at 520 Motor Works pvt, Nepean ON and online at www.barrhavenmazda.com

Nobody deals like Barrhaven Mazda, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-699-XXXX

(click to show)

613-699-8733

