2017 Volkswagen Golf...

$14,377 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7160710

7160710 Stock #: PC5266

PC5266 VIN: 3VW117AU4HM048456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tornado Red

Interior Colour Titan Black - Zoom Clth

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # PC5266

Mileage 48,212 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Connectivity Package Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.