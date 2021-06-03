2017 Volkswagen Golf...

+ taxes & licensing
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7
Take a peek at the driver oriented Trendline Golf. This elegant Golf hatchback comes with great features such as: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys and much more! At Bytek, Ottawa’s #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. You can book a Test Drive or request further pictures and videos by calling 613-745-6886. We look forward to hearing from you. Jetez un coup d’œil à la Trendline Golf. Cette élégante golf à hayon est livré avec ces fonctionnalités formidables telles que: Vitres électriques, Serreur de portes électrique, Sièges chauffants, Une caméra de secours, Régulateur de vitesse, Bluetooth et bien plus encore! Chez Bytek, le concessionnaire VW en #1 volume d’Ottawa, tous nos véhicules sont soigneusement remis en état et vendus à prix. Vous pouvez réserver un essai routier ou demander d’autres photos et vidéos en appelant le 613-745-6886. Nous serons ravis de vous servir.
