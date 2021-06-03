Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

48,212 KM

Details Description Features

$14,377

+ tax & licensing
$14,377

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 5sp

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 5sp

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

$14,377

+ taxes & licensing

48,212KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7160710
  Stock #: PC5266
  VIN: 3VW117AU4HM048456

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Zoom Clth
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # PC5266
  Mileage 48,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a peek at the driver oriented Trendline Golf. This elegant Golf hatchback comes with great features such as: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys and much more! At Bytek, Ottawa’s #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. You can book a Test Drive or request further pictures and videos by calling 613-745-6886. We look forward to hearing from you. Jetez un coup d’œil à la Trendline Golf. Cette élégante golf à hayon est livré avec ces fonctionnalités formidables telles que: Vitres électriques, Serreur de portes électrique, Sièges chauffants, Une caméra de secours, Régulateur de vitesse, Bluetooth et bien plus encore! Chez Bytek, le concessionnaire VW en #1 volume d’Ottawa, tous nos véhicules sont soigneusement remis en état et vendus à prix. Vous pouvez réserver un essai routier ou demander d’autres photos et vidéos en appelant le 613-745-6886. Nous serons ravis de vous servir.

Vehicle Features

Connectivity Package Plus

