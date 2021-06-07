2017 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7
Electrify your drive with this just returned from lease E- Golf Comfortline.Pricing of this unit includes FREE OF CHARGE the 2yr/40.000 km VW Assurance Premium extended warranty ($1.700 value).Heated , power group, rear camera , Bluetooth , cruise and much more with this vehicle. At Bytek, Ottawas #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. You can book a Test Drive or request further pictures and videos by calling 613-745-6886. We look forward to hearing from you.
