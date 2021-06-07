Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

42,575 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

  1. 7196075
  2. 7196075
  3. 7196075
  4. 7196075
  5. 7196075
  6. 7196075
  7. 7196075
  8. 7196075
  9. 7196075
  10. 7196075
  11. 7196075
  12. 7196075
  13. 7196075
  14. 7196075
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,575KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196075
  • Stock #: PC5274
  • VIN: WVWPR7AU5HW951642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Two-Tone e-Grey-Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5274
  • Mileage 42,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Electrify your drive with this just returned from lease E- Golf Comfortline.Pricing of this unit includes FREE OF CHARGE the 2yr/40.000 km VW Assurance Premium extended warranty ($1.700 value).Heated , power group, rear camera , Bluetooth , cruise and much more with this vehicle. At Bytek, Ottawas #1 volume VW dealer, all of our vehicles are carefully reconditioned and priced to sell. You can book a Test Drive or request further pictures and videos by calling 613-745-6886. We look forward to hearing from you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bytek Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 11,753 KM
$18,977 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 42,745 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento LX ...
 56,626 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic

Email Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

Call Dealer

613-701-XXXX

(click to show)

613-701-0137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory