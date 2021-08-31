+ taxes & licensing
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Roses are red, violets are purple, this incredible and synaptic nerve firing Golf R is finished in Tornado Red!! 292 horses under the hood, fly like handling, all wheel drive 4Motion, rare 6 speed manual gearbox, 19 Cardiz alloys, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, bi-xenon headlamps, black brake calipers, blindspot detection with rear cross traffic alert, Bluetooth connectivity, dual climate control zone, navigation, driver profile selection, dynamic chassis control, electronic stability control with sport mode, 400 watt premium Fender sound system, heated front seats and washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, sport steering wheel, keyless access with push start button, rear view camera, sport suspension, leather all compliment this stunning 2017 Volkswagen Golf R. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
