2017 Volkswagen Golf

$35,650 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 3 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7738371

7738371 Stock #: 105312

105312 VIN: WVWWF7AU0HW105312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tornado Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 5-door

Mileage 74,345 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation System Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.