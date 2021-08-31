Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

74,345 KM

Details Description Features

$35,650
Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI RARE 6 SPEED TECH PKG LEATHER NAV FEND

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI RARE 6 SPEED TECH PKG LEATHER NAV FEND

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

74,345KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7738371
  Stock #: 105312
  VIN: WVWWF7AU0HW105312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Roses are red, violets are purple, this incredible and synaptic nerve firing Golf R is finished in Tornado Red!! 292 horses under the hood, fly like handling, all wheel drive 4Motion, rare 6 speed manual gearbox, 19 Cardiz alloys, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, bi-xenon headlamps, black brake calipers, blindspot detection with rear cross traffic alert, Bluetooth connectivity, dual climate control zone, navigation, driver profile selection, dynamic chassis control, electronic stability control with sport mode, 400 watt premium Fender sound system, heated front seats and washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, sport steering wheel, keyless access with push start button, rear view camera, sport suspension, leather all compliment this stunning 2017 Volkswagen Golf R. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

