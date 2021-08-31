Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

36,768 KM

Details Description

$21,925

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

1.8 TSI Trendline | NEW ARRIVAL | NAV | LEATHER

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

36,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7898823
  • Stock #: 211272
  • VIN: 3VW117AU5HM054248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 211272
  • Mileage 36,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped 5-Speed Trendline with navigation, blind spot monitor, sunroof, heated black leather seats, winter steels + summer 17'' alloys, full power group, rear camera, fog lights, dual climate control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

