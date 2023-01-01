$27,450+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI ALLOYS PANO ROOF FENDER SOUND LEATHER
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$27,450
- VIN: 3VWH17AU8HM533763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 533763
- Mileage 105,852 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** One of the finer blends of versatility, sport like feel, incredible 4Motion all wheel drive handling, European fit, finish and drive and will not break the bank!! Finished in Tornado Red with Titan Black Vienna leather seating surfaces, 18 Canyon alloy wheels, Alltrack off road suspension, ambient LED interior lighting, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity, chrome roof rails, Climatronic dual climate control, navigation, driver profile selection, electronic stability control, heated seats, heated washer nozzles, hill hold assist, keyless access with push start button, leather wrapped steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, rain sensing wipers, rearview camera, Fender sound system, SiriusXM radio all compliment this stunning 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
