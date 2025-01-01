Menu
Low Mileage!

For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 72,425 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Jettas trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Upgrade to this Jetta Wolfsburg Edition to get an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, automatic headlights, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

72,425 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition - Low Mileage

12881642

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,425KM
VIN 3VWDB7AJ0HM316497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2578
  • Mileage 72,425 KM

Vehicle Description

For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 72,425 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Jetta's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Upgrade to this Jetta Wolfsburg Edition to get an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, automatic headlights, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2017 Volkswagen Jetta