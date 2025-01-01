Menu
Account
Sign In
WOLFSBURG EDITION! 5-Speed Manual w/ Sunroof, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 16-inch black alloys, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

154,333 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

WOLFSBURG | 5-SPEED| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
13075708

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

WOLFSBURG | 5-SPEED| SUNROOF | HTD SEATS |CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13075708
  2. 13075708
  3. 13075708
  4. 13075708
  5. 13075708
  6. 13075708
  7. 13075708
  8. 13075708
  9. 13075708
  10. 13075708
  11. 13075708
  12. 13075708
  13. 13075708
  14. 13075708
  15. 13075708
  16. 13075708
  17. 13075708
  18. 13075708
  19. 13075708
  20. 13075708
  21. 13075708
  22. 13075708
  23. 13075708
  24. 13075708
  25. 13075708
  26. 13075708
  27. 13075708
  28. 13075708
  29. 13075708
  30. 13075708
  31. 13075708
  32. 13075708
  33. 13075708
  34. 13075708
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,333KM
VIN 3VWB67AJ3HM312827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,333 KM

Vehicle Description

WOLFSBURG EDITION! 5-Speed Manual w/ Sunroof, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 16-inch black alloys, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai 148,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS 139,015 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU 136,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Volkswagen Jetta