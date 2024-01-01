$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - $87.56 /Wk
2017 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - $87.56 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,275KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWCT7A34HC011385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12964
- Mileage 99,275 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
If the idea of owning an affordable German sedan sounds appealing to you, the 2017 Volkswagen Passat delivers as expected, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Ample space for passengers and cargo is just one of the appealing features for the 2017 Volkswagen Passat. This practical and stylish sedan offers a quiet ride while providing faster acceleration. Numerous comfort and convenience features enhance the overall driving experience. This sedan has 99,275 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. With the 2017 Volkswagen Passat Highline, youre always in touch and entertained. Modern technology provides plenty of fun with the Fender premium audio system, which comes with nine speakers. Discover Media features a touchscreen, App-Connect integration with smartphones and navigation. Additional amenities include heated sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
If the idea of owning an affordable German sedan sounds appealing to you, the 2017 Volkswagen Passat delivers as expected, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Ample space for passengers and cargo is just one of the appealing features for the 2017 Volkswagen Passat. This practical and stylish sedan offers a quiet ride while providing faster acceleration. Numerous comfort and convenience features enhance the overall driving experience. This sedan has 99,275 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. With the 2017 Volkswagen Passat Highline, youre always in touch and entertained. Modern technology provides plenty of fun with the Fender premium audio system, which comes with nine speakers. Discover Media features a touchscreen, App-Connect integration with smartphones and navigation. Additional amenities include heated sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Heated Seats 153,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Kia Rondo LX - Low Mileage 88,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION - Low Mileage 57,967 KM $27,028 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Volkswagen Passat