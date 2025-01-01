$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
WOLFSBURG AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS|CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,295 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! WOLFSBURG EDITION!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, heated seats, 6.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
