2017 Volvo XC90
T6 INSCRIPTION AWD|PANO ROOF|NAPPA LEATHER|360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,685 KM
Vehicle Description
7- Passenger T6 Inscription all-wheel drive w/ climate, convenience, and vision packages!!! panoramic sunroof, premium Nappa leather, heated/ cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, active park assist, premium 21-inch alloys, 9-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, four-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power liftgate, power seats w/ memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!
613-746-8500