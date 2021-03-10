2018 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
Loaded ILX finished in Majestic Black with heated leather interior, remote starter, driver memory system, Blind Spot Detection System, Forward Collision Alert, lane departure mitigation, lane keep assist, sunroof, rear view camera, paddle shift, 17'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, push button start, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, ILX
