2018 Acura ILX

$21,326 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 4 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6730052

6730052 Stock #: 210231

210231 VIN: 19UDE2F72JA800136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210231

Mileage 64,427 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.