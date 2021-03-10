Menu
2018 Acura ILX

64,427 KM

Details Description Features

$21,326

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Acura ILX

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM | SUNROOF | REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM | SUNROOF | REMOTE STARTER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$21,326

+ taxes & licensing

64,427KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6730052
  • Stock #: 210231
  • VIN: 19UDE2F72JA800136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210231
  • Mileage 64,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded ILX finished in Majestic Black with heated leather interior, remote starter, driver memory system, Blind Spot Detection System, Forward Collision Alert, lane departure mitigation, lane keep assist, sunroof, rear view camera, paddle shift, 17'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps, Bluetooth, push button start, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, ILX

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

