2018 Audi A3

115,367 KM

Details Description Features

$24,400

+ tax & licensing
$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 17 ALLOYS LEATHER ROOF HTD SEATS

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 17 ALLOYS LEATHER ROOF HTD SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

115,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465854
  • Stock #: 002411
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF9J1002411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 002411
  • Mileage 115,367 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! European fit, finish, drive, amazing Quattro all wheel drive handling and great on fuel!! Finished in Brilliant Black with matching black leather seating surfaces, 220 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, 17 alloy wheels, driver's power lumbar, panoramic roof, pre-sense basic, light and rain sensors, SiriusXM radio, automatic climate control, heated front seats, 9 speaker audio system all compliment this 2018 Audi A3 Komfort Quattro. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

