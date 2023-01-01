$24,400+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort 17 ALLOYS LEATHER ROOF HTD SEATS
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$24,400
- Listing ID: 10465854
- Stock #: 002411
- VIN: WAUB8GFF9J1002411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,367 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents fantastic value for your hard earned dollar!! European fit, finish, drive, amazing Quattro all wheel drive handling and great on fuel!! Finished in Brilliant Black with matching black leather seating surfaces, 220 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, 17 alloy wheels, driver's power lumbar, panoramic roof, pre-sense basic, light and rain sensors, SiriusXM radio, automatic climate control, heated front seats, 9 speaker audio system all compliment this 2018 Audi A3 Komfort Quattro. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Trim
