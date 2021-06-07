Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A3

22,575 KM

Details Description Features

$27,625

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,625

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T PREMIUM | FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A3

2.0T PREMIUM | FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7215194
  2. 7215194
  3. 7215194
  4. 7215194
  5. 7215194
  6. 7215194
  7. 7215194
  8. 7215194
  9. 7215194
  10. 7215194
  11. 7215194
  12. 7215194
  13. 7215194
  14. 7215194
  15. 7215194
  16. 7215194
  17. 7215194
  18. 7215194
  19. 7215194
  20. 7215194
  21. 7215194
  22. 7215194
  23. 7215194
  24. 7215194
  25. 7215194
  26. 7215194
  27. 7215194
  28. 7215194
  29. 7215194
  30. 7215194
  31. 7215194
  32. 7215194
  33. 7215194
  34. 7215194
  35. 7215194
  36. 7215194
  37. 7215194
  38. 7215194
  39. 7215194
  40. 7215194
  41. 7215194
  42. 7215194
  43. 7215194
  44. 7215194
  45. 7215194
Contact Seller

$27,625

+ taxes & licensing

22,575KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7215194
  • Stock #: 210623
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF7J1067855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210623
  • Mileage 22,575 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 22,000 KMS!!! Premium Package. Very well equipped AWD finished in Brilliant Red w/heated black leather interior, rear view camera with front & rear park assist sensors, sunroof, alloy wheels, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps with all-weather function, electric parking brake, heated exterior mirrors, rain sensing wipers, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. quattro, awd, 4wd, KOMFORT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 169,013 KM
$3,956 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 144,054 KM
$24,345 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,780 KM
$36,526 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory