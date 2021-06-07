2018 Audi A3

$27,625 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7215194

7215194 Stock #: 210623

210623 VIN: WAUB8GFF7J1067855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210623

Mileage 22,575 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.