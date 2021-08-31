Menu
2018 Audi A3

65,402 KM

Details

$26,400

+ tax & licensing
$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort LEATHER ROOF LOW KMS ALL WHEEL DRI

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort LEATHER ROOF LOW KMS ALL WHEEL DRI

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

65,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7738365
  • Stock #: 02411
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF9J1002411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 02411
  • Mileage 65,402 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the finest blends of incredible all wheel drive, fuel efficiency, fit, finish and European drive in a sedan and will definitely impress!! Finished in Brilliant Black with black leather seating surfaces, dual climate control, start/stop function, panoramic sunroof, traction control, 17 alloys, xenon headlamps, heated seats, heated washer nozzles, eight way power driver's seat, 10 speaker Audi sound system, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth wireless technology, rain sensors, light sensors, Pre-Sense basic all compliment this stunning and low kms 2018 Audi A3 Komfort Quattro. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors

