One of the finest blends of incredible all wheel drive, fuel efficiency, fit, finish and European drive in a sedan and will definitely impress!! Finished in Brilliant Black with black leather seating surfaces, dual climate control, start/stop function, panoramic sunroof, traction control, 17 alloys, xenon headlamps, heated seats, heated washer nozzles, eight way power driver's seat, 10 speaker Audi sound system, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth wireless technology, rain sensors, light sensors, Pre-Sense basic all compliment this stunning and low kms 2018 Audi A3 Komfort Quattro. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
