2018 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv S LINE SPORT PKG LEATHER ROOF N
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
- Listing ID: 10380807
- Stock #: 002249
- VIN: WAUENAF41JN002249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 002249
- Mileage 103,034 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** This Audi A4 Progressiv is a prime example of German engineering, drive, fit, finish and represents truly incredible value for your hard earned shekel!! Finished in Monsoon Grey with black leather with red stitching seating surfaces, 252 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, upgraded 19 alloy wheels, front and rear park distance control, trunk kick access, trunk lip, privacy glass, sport seats, 2 stage driver's seat memory, paddle shifters, proximity key with push start button, Audi virtual cockpit, navigation, sunroof, Audi drive select, start/stop function, traction control, tri-zone climate control system, 360 camera, backup camera, flat bottom sport steering wheel, ebony inserts, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi side assist, rain sensors all compliment this stunning 2018 Audi A4 Progrssive S Line Sports package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Vehicle Features
