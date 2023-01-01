Menu
2018 Audi A4

103,034 KM

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv S LINE SPORT PKG LEATHER ROOF N

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv S LINE SPORT PKG LEATHER ROOF N

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

103,034KM
Used
  • Stock #: 002249
  • VIN: WAUENAF41JN002249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,034 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** This Audi A4 Progressiv is a prime example of German engineering, drive, fit, finish and represents truly incredible value for your hard earned shekel!! Finished in Monsoon Grey with black leather with red stitching seating surfaces, 252 horses under the hood, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling, upgraded 19 alloy wheels, front and rear park distance control, trunk kick access, trunk lip, privacy glass, sport seats, 2 stage driver's seat memory, paddle shifters, proximity key with push start button, Audi virtual cockpit, navigation, sunroof, Audi drive select, start/stop function, traction control, tri-zone climate control system, 360 camera, backup camera, flat bottom sport steering wheel, ebony inserts, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi side assist, rain sensors all compliment this stunning 2018 Audi A4 Progrssive S Line Sports package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

