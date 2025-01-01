Menu
2018 Audi A5

161,073 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A5

Premium Plus Sportback quattro

13178630

2018 Audi A5

Premium Plus Sportback quattro

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,073KM
VIN WAUBNCF56JA066592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

