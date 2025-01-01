Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>23900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>ONLY 54 000 KM>>

MINT CONDITION INSIDE OUT, S-LINE, 2.0 TURBO, AUTOMATIC, QUATTRO, NAVIGATION, AIRCONDITION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, PROXIMITY KEY, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2018 Audi Q3

54,258 KM

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q3

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv Tiptronic, S-LINE, 54K

12904745

2018 Audi Q3

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv Tiptronic, S-LINE, 54K

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,258KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1JCCFS9JR031955

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,258 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>23900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>ONLY 54 000 KM>>

MINT CONDITION INSIDE OUT, S-LINE, 2.0 TURBO, AUTOMATIC, QUATTRO, NAVIGATION, AIRCONDITION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, PROXIMITY KEY, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2018 Audi Q3