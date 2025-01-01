$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Audi Q3
2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv
2018 Audi Q3
2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,335KM
VIN WA1JCCFS3JR008624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cortina White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1095B
- Mileage 150,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM
When it comes to luxurious interior design and a smooth ride, this Audi Q3 delivers. This 2018 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield. This SUV has 150,335 kms. It's cortina white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv. The Progressiv trim adds features and technology to this well-appointed Q3. It comes with a 6.5-inch colour display screen with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB charging port, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, 10-speaker audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
When it comes to luxurious interior design and a smooth ride, this Audi Q3 delivers. This 2018 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield. This SUV has 150,335 kms. It's cortina white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q3's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv. The Progressiv trim adds features and technology to this well-appointed Q3. It comes with a 6.5-inch colour display screen with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a USB charging port, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, 10-speaker audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate - Cooled Seats 56,175 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 37,413 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 123,670 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2018 Audi Q3